Federal Judge Rules Dallas Not Responsible in Botham Jean Murder

A federal judge has dismissed the city of Dallas from a civil lawsuit brought on by Botham Jean's family over his death last year.

26-year-old Botham Jean was shot to death in his own apartment by 31-year-old off-duty police officer Amber Guyger, who argued in her defense that she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder. Guyger was convicted of Jean's murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jean's family filed suit against Guyger and the city of Dallas, arguing that had the city provided Guyger with better training, Jean's death would not have happened. According to Yahoo News, U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed Dallas from the lawsuit last month, saying Jean's family and the suit failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted." This leaves Guyger as the sole defendant in the lawsuit.