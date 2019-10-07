Key Witness in Botham Jean Murder Trial Shot to Death in Dallas

A week and a half after testifying against Amber Guyger in the murder of Bothan Jean, a key witness was murdered outside his apartment.

Joshua Brown was jumped outside the Atera Apartments Friday night when he was getting out of his vehicle and shot at close range. According to CNN, witness reported seeing a silver, four-door sedan leaving the scene were Brown was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital and ultimately died from his injuries.

Brown's testimony was considered a major factor in the case against Amber Guyger. Brown lived across the hall from Botham Jean at Dallas' South Side Flats apartments and was able to testify about the actions of Guyger immediately following the shooting. At this time, officials state there is no evidence that the shooting of Brown is related to his testifying in the trial.