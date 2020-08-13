AMC Theatres Set to Reopen August 20

AMC has announced plans to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, the movie chain will reopen more than 100 theatres on August 20 to mark its 100th anniversary. AMC is hoping to entice moviegoers back to theatres by offering "movies in 2020 at 1920 prices," which translates to 15 cents a ticket.

Tickets will continue to be offered at a cheaper rate after opening day. AMC will be showing blockbusters like The Empire Strikes Back, Back to the Future and Black Panther for just $5 per ticket. Tickets aren’t the only thing being discounted. Moviegoers can take advantage of discounted concessions such as $5 popcorn as well.

The current plan is to have two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters open by September 3, just in time for the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

The company is implementing new health and safety measures to protect moviegoers and slow the spread of the coronavirus. The chain will be upgrading its ventilation systems, limiting theater capacity and all guests will be required to wear face coverings.

AMC has experienced a series of ups and downs during the pandemic. At one point, the company announced that its future was in doubt. Just one week later, the movie chain announced its intention to reopen, but the reopening was eventually delayed.

According to AMC's website, the Lawton location is scheduled to reopen on August 27, with the Wichita Falls location following suit on September 3.