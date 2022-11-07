Here’s How to Save Money on Movie Tickets in Wichita Falls

Does the high price of going to see a movie keep you from watching movies in the theater? If so, I’ve got something for you.

Growing up, I was a big fan of dollar night at the Plaza Theater in my hometown of Vernon, Texas. My Mom was notoriously tight with her money, but I could always talk her out of a dollar so I could go catch the latest flick on the big screen.

Of course, that was the 80s and things cost a lot more in this day and age. But you can still save a few bucks with discounted movie tickets, thanks to AMC Theater.

WFAA is reporting that the world’s largest theater chain announced that it is bringing back its popular “$5 Discount Tuesday.”

The promotion starts Tuesday, November 8, and will run through the end of January 2023.

The only catch is that you must be a member of the AMC Stubs program. It’s free to join and comes with additional perks such as free online reservations. Get signed up at this location.

Tickets aren’t the only thing that you can get for $5 during the promotion. AMC is also offering a small popcorn and a choice of a 21 oz. ICEE or a small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for $5 plus tax. So, set aside $10 and change for everything you need to enjoy a night at the theater.

“$5 Discount Tuesday” arrives just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

