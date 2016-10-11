America’s Heaviest Pumpkin Is 2,260 Pounds of Gourdish Glory

The obesity issue in this country is so bad even our food is too heavy.

A Rhode Island man named Richard Wallace has set a national record for biggest pumpkin at 2,261 pounds . In a twist, he smashed the old record, which was set by a pumpkin grown by his son last year. Ron Wallace had a pumpkin that checked in at a bulimic-by-comparison 2,230 pounds.

Wallace set the record last weekend at Frerichs Farm Pumpkin Weigh-Off .

Ron is also the first person to ever grow a pumpkin more than one ton , a feat he pulled off in 2012.

If you'd like to learn more about the Wallace family's proclivity for growing gourds with a waist size that has as many digits as a zip code, check out their site . In the meantime, we're left to wonder that if they can grow pumpkins this immense, what can they possibly do when it comes to making mammoth jack-o'-lanterns.