America’s Heaviest Pumpkin Is 2,260 Pounds of Gourdish Glory
The obesity issue in this country is so bad even our food is too heavy.
A Rhode Island man named Richard Wallace has set a national record for biggest pumpkin at 2,261 pounds. In a twist, he smashed the old record, which was set by a pumpkin grown by his son last year. Ron Wallace had a pumpkin that checked in at a bulimic-by-comparison 2,230 pounds.
Wallace set the record last weekend at Frerichs Farm Pumpkin Weigh-Off.
Ron is also the first person to ever grow a pumpkin more than one ton, a feat he pulled off in 2012.
If you'd like to learn more about the Wallace family's proclivity for growing gourds with a waist size that has as many digits as a zip code, check out their site. In the meantime, we're left to wonder that if they can grow pumpkins this immense, what can they possibly do when it comes to making mammoth jack-o'-lanterns.