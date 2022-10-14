Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth Found Hidden in Pumpkins at the Texas Border

The Mexican cartels have gone too far this time. Forcing us to destroy pumpkins in the month of October should be a sin.

Shout out to the border patrol agents who had a massive meth bust a couple of days ago. It looks like on Tuesday a SUV was trying to cross into Texas from Mexico. The Eagle Pass International Bridge agents discovered that 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was hidden inside of a bunch of pumpkins that were in the back of the SUV.



It is estimated if this were to hit the streets, it would be worth somewhere around $400,000. "Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins," the acting port director at Eagle Pass, Elizabeth Garduno, said in a statement.

Garduno said the border agents "utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process." CBP said the unidentified driver and passenger were placed into the custody of the Maverick County Sheriff's Office "for further investigation."

So far this year, Customs and Border Patrol have seized 161,000 pounds of methamphetamine. In 2021, they seized 192,000 pounds. If they keep up the good work, they could pass last years total in getting this crap off the streets before it even hits US soil.

The cartels throughout the years have tried to sneak drugs into the country through various methods. Please don't use pumpkins to smuggle your meth. Use pumpkins for carving and making delicious pumpkin seeds.

