An Alarm Clock Stuck in a Wall Has Been Going Off Every Day for 13 Years

How the owners of this home haven’t gone completely insane is beyond me.

A couple in Ross Township, PA have dealing with an alarm clock that just won’t die. It started when Jerry Lynn lowered the clock down an air vent with the alarm set to go off ten minutes later so he would know where to punch a hole to run some cable through.

While lowering the clock, he heard a thump as the string broke. He figured it wasn’t a big deal, thinking the battery would run out after a few months and that would be the end of it. That was in September of 2004.

Personally, I would’ve punched a hole in that wall after about Day 3.