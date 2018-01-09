It might be cold in Texas, but it won't matter starting Friday! Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark located in Grand Prairie, Texas finally opens this Friday, January 12. And the only reason a waterpark would open in the middle of winter is because it's an 80,000 sq. foot indoor park.

That means it will be open all year round with the temperature set to 85 degrees, according to Guide Live . Take the time to see what this waterpark has to offer in the video above.

11 waterslides

surfing simulator

retractable roof when it gets warm outside

lazy river with waves

arcade

I freaked out about this news earlier in 2017 when I described in detail what the park would offer. And according to Epic Waters' Facebook, if you're one of the first 50 in line at their Grand Opening (Jan. 12), you'll receive a free annual pass. The next 50 get a $100 Epic Waters gift card.

So go dig your swim trunks out of the closet and check it out this weekend!

Prices: