BBB is Warning People in North Texas to Avoid Several Moving Companies

It’s summer, which means more people will be moving than usual. If you fall into that category, here are a few moving companies to avoid.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) recently issued a warning against using three North Texas moving companies due to multiple complaints and behavior that suggests the company is trying to escape a bad reputation.

The companies in question, Sirius Van Lines LLC, Van Lines Express Brand LLC, and Move Us To Relocation LLC, have all received an ‘F’ rating by the BBB and are all owned by Alon and Alena Sabin. When companies file for multiple DBAs or change their name, it’s typically in connection with a poor reputation.

The BBB first issued a warning about Sirius Van Lines after its license was revoked by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in July of 2021. And then in September of 2021, Alon Sabin filed to use the name All For One Moving LLC with the Texas Secretary of State.

Both Van Lines Express LLC and Move Us to Relocation LLC have received multiple complaints concerning customers’ personal items never being delivered to them. One customer reported that Van Lines Express LLC only delivered part of their items nearly two months after picking them up, many of which were damaged when they arrived.

BBB of North Central Texas Spokesperson Monica Horton shared tips to help prevent falling victim to moving scams:

Moving is stressful enough without worrying about your household goods being lost, arriving damaged, or missing items. If you plan to hire a mover, ensure their proper licensing is in place, and any requests for payment before the move is a red flag.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a moving scam, report it to the BBB at this location.

