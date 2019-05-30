…And Along Comes a Wolverine Carrying a Goat Head

Man – nature is brutal.

A biker was rolling along a trail when they spotted a wolverine strolling down a path – carrying a goat head in its mouth.

Now, my understanding is that wolverines are some of the most vicious animals in the wild. So, with that being said, I probably would’ve turned tail and got the hell out of there as soon as I saw that thing, rather than sit there and film it.

Makes me wonder if the biker cut out the part where they got mauled within an inch of their life.