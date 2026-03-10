Have I mentioned that I’m not a fan of snakes? And I do mean any kind of snake, but especially the venomous kinds. You know, the ones that can KILL you.

So, I have never ever had any desire to own a pet snake. And I have a friend who loves them and has had multiple pet snakes. I made it very clear to him that if he ever broke one of those things out, it would be the last time I set foot in his house.

However, he never owned a venomous snake, unlike someone right here in Wichita Falls. And I’m not talking about a rattlesnake, water moccasin, or copperhead, which are native to this part of the country. I guess they figured there weren’t enough types of venomous snakes around here, so they brought a cobra into this town. That’s right – a freakin’ cobra. It’s enough to make me not want to leave the house.

Thankfully, a Wichita Falls Animal Control Officer and Big Country Snake Removal (my new heroes) swooped in and saved the day. As you can hear in the video, the officer knew it was a very dangerous snake, so he called in Big Country to verify, and yes, it turned out to be a Siamese spitting cobra. Let’s hope this is the last time we ever hear of a cobra in Wichita Falls.

I'm unable to embed the video, but you can watch it here.

