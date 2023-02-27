The Texas panhandle looks like the Blade Runner set.

The sky over Texas yesterday looked like a scene straight out of a post-apocalyptic movie. The once bright blue sky has been replaced by a thick layer of dust and haze, turning the landscape into a muted, otherworldly vision.

Many Texans have taken to social media to share their experiences of the eerie skies. Photos and videos depict a world that seems to have been drained of color, with the sun often appearing as a red or orange disk through the haze.

Is the sky... pink?

In this first video which is from the panhandle, the sky actually looks pick. That coupled with the wind blowing the leafless winter trees makes this video super creepy.

Now it's orang-ish

In this one, the wind is much calmer, but the sky is a richer, more saturated orange color. Really pretty, but also really chilling.

Windy

The following two are more about the wind. Turn your volume up.

Does he like this?

This guy must be a member of the Addams Family. He probably likes having picnics in cemeteries as well.

