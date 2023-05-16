Great ready for your lookin' balls (eyes) to be amazed!

Mother Nature has used her sorcery to conjure up an epic scene of teal and orange that you can see in the video at the bottom of this article.

Get our free mobile app

Buckle up and get ready to embark on a visual journey that will make your heart skip a beat!

The Teal Oasis

Twitter user @mattlantz captured this beautiful phenomenon. Imagine gazing up at the vast Texan sky, only to find it transformed into an otherworldly oasis of teal. It's as if the heavens have descended upon Earth to create a surreal and magical landscape. The tranquil shade of teal casts a spell, soothing your senses and transporting you to a realm where dreams come true.

A Burst of Fiery Orange

In the midst of this serene teal oasis, a burst of fiery orange ignites the heavens, adding a dramatic touch to an already astonishing scene. The vibrant hues dance across the sky, painting it with an intensity that cannot be ignored. The juxtaposition of these two powerful colors creates an extraordinary visual spectacle that is simply unforgettable.

Prepare to be awestruck as nature unveils its most astonishing masterpiece right before your very eyes.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX