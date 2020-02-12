Archer City Resident Makes Video Submission for HGTV Show

Wow! This is one good video. Lacey Foster, come film some stuff for me.

You may remember a few weeks ago, I told you about a new HGTV show called Small Town Makeover. The show is looking for why they should come to your town and give it a facelift. The rules to qualify are simple, you must have less than 40,000 people that live in your town. Sorry, Wichita Falls, you can't be on the show.

However, just outside of our city we have several towns that do qualify. One of those being Archer City. I don't believe you needed to submit a video to qualify, but Lacey went the extra mile on this one. I really hope they pick Archer City because you can tell she is passionate about her town. Best of luck Lacey and to Archer City. Hope you guys make the cut.