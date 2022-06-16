Are Dallas Mavericks Fans Among the Most Disruptive in the NBA?

This is actually a nice little feather in the hat in my opinion.

As a sports fan, I think one of the most important things as a fan is to be fully engaged when you go to a game. Home court/field advantage is very real, and a lot of that has to do with the fans.

When it comes to having an advantage when playing at home, I would say basketball is the one sport in which the fans have the most to do with it. Fans are right there on the court and are able to get up close and personal with the players.

Get our free mobile app

You’ll hear athletes talk about certain fanbases being louder or just plain rowdier than others and how that affects the game. Boston and New York fanbases immediately come to mind when you think about fans being disruptive.

But I’ve always heard that NBA players consider Dallas a tough place to play going back to the Mavericks’ early days at Reunion Arena. And a new study conducted by Online Casino confirms that.

Researchers polled 2000 NBA fans regarding swearing, physical violence, spitting, and throwing objects during games.

When all was said and done, Mavericks fans were determined to be the seventh most disruptive and vulgar. Hey – whatever it takes to help the team win, right? Especially when the team is bad. That’s when you really step it up and try to get in players’ heads.

Of course, you’re wondering which fanbase was determined to be the most disruptive and that would be the aforementioned Boston Celtics fans, followed by fans of the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

So, let’s step it up Mavs fans. Certainly, we can break the Top 5 next time around.

The Definitive Ranking of Texas Professional Sports Mascots I am a Dallas fan for pretty much everything, except baseball. Sorry, grew up in Baltimore so the Orioles are my team. However, when it comes to my mascot list below, I am being 100% honest. I think my choices will honestly shock you.

Dallas Cowboys Photos from Wichita Falls Training Camp Wichita Falls was once the official training camp home for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. Let's take a look back at this time in Dallas Cowboys history.

Photo descriptions provided by Getty Images.