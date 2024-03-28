City in Texas Leads the Nation in People With Delinquent Debt

Being late on loan payments can be a vicious cycle.

All it takes is missing one payment to create a snowball effect. The next thing you know, you’re making late payments on every bill.

That’s when people find themselves in a heap of trouble.

The thing is, being disciplined when it comes to money is easier said than done – especially when you’re living paycheck to paycheck. There’s nothing more disappointing than not being able to spend a little money on yourself after a week of hard work because all your pay is going to bills.

But the fact of the matter is that those bills aren’t going away. Not paying them will only do more harm than good in the long run. Late payments stay on your credit report for seven years, dragging your credit score down.

Trust me, as someone who spent years repairing their credit, life is so much better with a good credit score.

Like anything else, people in certain areas struggle to pay their bills more than people in others. With that in mind, the financial website WalletHub set out to determine which U.S. cities had the most people with delinquent debt.

And I’m sad to report that a city in my beloved Lone Star State topped the list.

Laredo leads the nation in people with delinquent debt by a long shot. On average, residents of Laredo are delinquent on 19.9% of their debt. In addition, about 14.9% of credit lines and loans were delinquent in the entire city.

