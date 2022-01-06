LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH CONGRESSMAN JODEY ARRINGTON BELOW:

Congressman Jodey Arrington joined The Chad Hasty Show with Matt Martin on Thursday morning on News/Talk 95.1 FM 790AM KFYO. Rep. Arrington joined Hasty and Martin on the one year anniversary of the January 6th riot at the United States Capitol Building.

During the interview, Arrington slammed Democrats for "overblown rhetoric" when describing January 6th as an insurrection and, in the case of Vice President Kamala Harris, comparing January 6th to Pearl Harbor and the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Rep. Arrington said:

Unbelievable, irresponsible, shameless, overblown, exaggerated rhetoric that has marked this Presidency, and has shown how disconnected these folks are from the real world of Americans suffering from the crime sprees, and the border chaos and the inflation on working families to the tune of nearly $400 per month. The real issues and instead they continue to perpetuate a narrative of insurrection to deflect, in my opinion, their horrible and failed policies, and I don't think the American people will buy it.

Another major issue discussed Thursday morning was the January 6th Panel. Rep. Arrington questioned whether the process and investigation would lead to a fair outcome or if this would be a witch hunt against former president Donald Trump. Arrington went into detail about why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have to answer questions about her role and knowledge about the events of that day.

During the interview, Rep. Arrington addressed illegal immigration in Texas and reports of more Illegal immigrants being flown to Abilene. He also discussed whether or not President Joe Biden would be impeached if Republicans took back the House of Representatives.

Listen to the full interview above.

