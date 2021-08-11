Arrington Slams Infrastructure Bill, Discusses Border Crisis

Get our free mobile app

Congressman Jody Arrington joined The Chad Hasty Show on Tuesday evening to discuss a variety of different topics. One of the major topics discussed was the Senate passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

In the Senate, 19 Republicans voted with the Democrats on the legislation. Arrington told the audience that the infrastructure bill is a horrible bill that spends too much money and is not in line with previous pieces of legislation dealing with infrastructure. Arrington told the audience that "no Republican should support this". Arrington said the bill will lay the foundation for the Green New Deal.

Arrington also spoke about the possibility that Democrats will pass a $3.5 trillion spending package through reconciliation. Arrington believes that some of the more moderate Democrats in the House and/or Senate will demand that the amount of money spend come down.

Later in the interview Congressman Jodey Arrington discussed a letter that he wrote last week regarding illegal immigrants being dropped off in Abilene. In his letter to the Department of Homeland Security and to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director, Arrington demanded answers as to why illegal immigrations were being dropped off without any explanation.

While the Biden Administration has shown no concern for the lawlessness and chaos they have created, the people of West Texas want nothing to do with this catastrophe. This Administration’s decision to “catch and release” illegal immigrants into communities in the Big Country is a threat to my constituents and entirely unacceptable. I am calling on you and President Biden to immediately end this reckless and irresponsible practice in West Texas and throughout the country. Do your job and secure the border, enforce the law, and protect your fellow citizens.

Arrington discussed the reaction and even some answers that he has received since writing the letter.

