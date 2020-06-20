Arthur Bea Williams Is One Of The People That Makes WF Special

As long as I've lived in Wichita Falls I've heard the name Arthur Bea Williams but I've not had the pleasure of meeting her, and I never really knew much about her. Then I stumbled onto this 2017 video making the rounds again on Facebook.

Arthur Bea (Beatrice) Williams is much more than just a former Wichita Falls Justice of the Peace. She was the first black, female Justice of the Peace in Wichita Falls and possibly in the entire state of Texas.

Before that she was involved in the integration of the Wichita County Courthouse from the very beginning in 1970. She's worked in the offices of several Wichita County judges. Was honored just last year as the 5th Legend of North Texas by the Museum of North Texas History for her contributions to our city. And she has a front row seat on racism in Wichita Falls from the 1940s on up to today.

She's smart, she's got sass, spunk, a room lighting smile, and a wicked sense of humor.

In short, Arthur Bea Williams is one of the people that makes Wichita Falls a great place to live. Watch the video and see for yourself.