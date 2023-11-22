Assh*** Wichita Falls, Texas Dog Gets Adopted
Before you get mad at me, I don't think the dog is an assh***.
Keep Scrolling to Check Out the Cute Pup
Well looks like our friends at the Wichita County Humane Society are going viral again. Just over a year ago you may remember, "Big Booty Judy" going viral. Check her out below.
Well the Wichita County Humane Society had another dog go viral this week that...wasn't as nice as Big Booty Judy. Everyone meet assh*** Eddie.
The Latest Wichita County Dog Going Viral Assh*** Eddie
Garnerning thousands of reactions and comments. Plus tens of thousands of shares on Facebook. Our local intimidating dog is going viral. Mainly for the fact it appears he is running the local Humane Society of Wichita County. Oh you think you're big dog here? Eddie don't give a s*** this is his territory. Eddie's story went viral and some good news. It worked, Eddie got adopted shortly after.
I would like everyone to note the girl holding Eddie is wearing Grinch pants, so Eddie will probably fit right in with this family with his attitude. The family has even started a Facebook page so you can keep up with Eddie's adventures through life. It is of course called Ahole Eddie.
Nice to see this story has a happy ending in Wichita Falls. As always our local Humane Society has plenty of furry friends that need a home that are not assh***s like Eddie (still love you Eddie). Currently 40 dogs are up for adoption including a beautiful great dane. They have cats and even a donkey right now. No, I'm not kidding check out the donkey.
Carlson Law Firm Thanksgiving Giveaway 2023
Gallery Credit: Stryker
Biggest Employers in Wichita Falls, Texas
Gallery Credit: Stryker