Assh*** Wichita Falls, Texas Dog Gets Adopted

Before you get mad at me, I don't think the dog is an assh***.

Keep Scrolling to Check Out the Cute Pup

Well looks like our friends at the Wichita County Humane Society are going viral again. Just over a year ago you may remember, "Big Booty Judy" going viral. Check her out below.

Well the Wichita County Humane Society had another dog go viral this week that...wasn't as nice as Big Booty Judy. Everyone meet assh*** Eddie.

The Latest Wichita County Dog Going Viral Assh*** Eddie

Garnerning thousands of reactions and comments. Plus tens of thousands of shares on Facebook. Our local intimidating dog is going viral. Mainly for the fact it appears he is running the local Humane Society of Wichita County. Oh you think you're big dog here? Eddie don't give a s*** this is his territory. Eddie's story went viral and some good news. It worked, Eddie got adopted shortly after.

I would like everyone to note the girl holding Eddie is wearing Grinch pants, so Eddie will probably fit right in with this family with his attitude. The family has even started a Facebook page so you can keep up with Eddie's adventures through life. It is of course called Ahole Eddie.

Nice to see this story has a happy ending in Wichita Falls. As always our local Humane Society has plenty of furry friends that need a home that are not assh***s like Eddie (still love you Eddie). Currently 40 dogs are up for adoption including a beautiful great dane. They have cats and even a donkey right now. No, I'm not kidding check out the donkey.

Carlson Law Firm Thanksgiving Giveaway 2023 The Carlson Law Firm Wichita Falls office did free Thanksgiving meals for Wichita Falls families recently and here are some of the folks that won. In total 20 Thanksgiving baskets were given away. Everything you need to put on an epic Thanksgiving was included. Some folks could not attend the event, but they will pick up their baskets later. Below is everyone who was able to make it out so we could snap a photo. Gallery Credit: Stryker