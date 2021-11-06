Eight Dead in Houston Music Festival Crowd Surge

At least eight people have died and hundreds of others have been injured in a crowd surge incident at a festival in Houston last night (Nov. 5).

The Astroworld event, headlined by rapper Travis Scott, was halted during his performance as the scale of the tragedy became clear. Multiple news outlets reported that 17 people had been taken to hospital, 11 suffering cardiac arrest, with all but three of those succumbing to their condition. A further 300 people were treated for minor injuries.

Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said during a press briefing that the “mass casualty event” took place at 9.38pm during Scott’s performance. “The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic.” Police chief Troy Finner added: “I think it’s very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight. … We have hurting families out here.”

ABC13 reported that a stampede had taken place at Astroworld earlier in the day, when “multiple fans were trampled as hundred rushed the event’s perimeter Friday afternoon.” None of those appeared to have been seriously injured, the report added.

Watch Fans Break Through the Gates at the Astroworld Festival

Further reports stated that Scott had stopped his performance several times from 9pm onward as he became aware of distressed audience members near the stage. “He asked security to make sure they were OK and help them out of the crowd,” the Standard said. “Emergency vehicles, lights and alarms flashing, cut through the crowds several times.”

Watch A Press Conference About the Astroworld Festival Deaths

The second day of the festival has been canceled. Organizers Live Nation have said they’re cooperating fully with investigators.