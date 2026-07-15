Just when you think we’ve made it through tornado season here in Texas, along comes a twister in San Antonio. Not that we're ever fully out of tornado season in this neck of the woods, but still, we don’t see many of them this time of year.

The tornado touched down around 8 am this morning (July 15). Multiple videos show the twister crossing I-10 right on time for many people’s morning commutes. According to Fox 7, it was on the ground for about a minute.

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Damage was reported in the area near UTSA and the Rim. No injuries or fatalities were reported as of this writing. Of course, the story is still developing, so check back for updates.

This summer has been wetter than usual here in North Texas. It’s typically hot and dry by mid-July, but it’s cooled a bit outside since a cold front rolled through earlier this week. This makes me think we may have a higher than usual threat of severe weather around here. Y’all stay alert and stay safe out there.

Top Ten Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History Over the next two months. All of these tornadoes celebrate their anniversaries in Texas. Let's look back on some of the worst storms this state has ever seen. Info taken from KSAT Gallery Credit: Stryker