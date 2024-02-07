Attempted Truck Theft in North Texas Caught on Video

Here’s a good old-fashioned fail for you.

If you’ve never had your vehicle broken into, I can tell you from personal experience that it makes you feel extremely violated. I didn’t even want to be in my own vehicle after knowing some thief had been in there.

They stole my stereo and a little bit of change that I had in there and left. Probably the craziest part is that it happened in broad daylight in downtown Wichita Falls. You’ll never be able to convince me that someone didn’t witness the crime happening.

Anyway, I digress. The point I’m trying to make is that I don’t have a lot of use for people who steal from their neighbors. If you wouldn’t like for it to be done to you, don’t do it to someone else. The Golden Rule should always be top of mind.

So, I love it when I see a thief come up short.

The below video contains security camera footage of a thief attempting to steal a pickup in broad daylight in Arlington. The guy was able to break in, but for some reason, wasn’t able to get it started.

I don’t know if the truck was broke down or what. But whatever the case may be, it’s good to know someone didn’t have their truck stolen that day. Now, hopefully, they’ll put the thief and his accomplices behind bars.

