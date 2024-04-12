North Texas Man Finds Live Artillery Shell Buried in Yard

Several houses in a North Texas neighborhood had to be evacuated after a man discovered a live artillery shell while working in his yard.

WFAA reports officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Circle Drive in Duncanville around 4:28 pm on Thursday (April 11) after the man reported he found the “missile-shaped object, possibly an explosive” while digging in his backyard. The man was ordered to immediately evacuate the property.

Officers requested assistance from the Dallas Police Department’s bomb squad. On arrival at about 6:25 pm, it was determined the object was a live artillery shell. The Dallas bomb squad then recommended the United States Air Force’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal take possession of the artillery shell.

The man claimed the previous homeowner was a veteran and most likely buried the artillery shell years ago.

It is not believed the incident represents an ongoing risk to the public.

