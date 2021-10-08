Austin Among the Best Cities for Foodies in the U.S.

While I’ve spent way too much time ordering from the dollar menu to ever consider myself I foodie, I do love to seek out good food. In fact, trying the restaurants that locals frequent is a must for every road trip our family plans.

Speaking of road trips, my wife has a lot of family in the Austin area, so we’re typically there at least once a year. And it seems like every time we’re in Austin, we try a new restaurant.

So, I can attest to Austin being a great place for those who are always on the lookout for the best food in town.

Get our free mobile app

The financial website WalletHub set out on a mission to figure out which cities in the country were best for foodies and Austin landed at Number 5 on the list.

Top 20 Foodie Cities in the United States

Portland, OR Orlando, FL Miami, FL San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Sacramento, CA Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA Portland, ME Oakland, CA Washington, DC St. Louis, MO Grand Rapids, MI Chicago, IL Atlanta, GA Houston, TX

Out of the 182 cities the researchers looked at, 7 made the top 100. So, if you’re looking to make a trek across the Lone Star State, just head here to take a look at the full results of the study.

Check Out the Dallas 'Mullet House' If you're all about mixing business with pleasure, the Dallas 'Mullet House' is for you. Take care of your business up front and then party with strippers in the back.