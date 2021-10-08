Austin Among the Best Cities for Foodies in the U.S.
While I’ve spent way too much time ordering from the dollar menu to ever consider myself I foodie, I do love to seek out good food. In fact, trying the restaurants that locals frequent is a must for every road trip our family plans.
Speaking of road trips, my wife has a lot of family in the Austin area, so we’re typically there at least once a year. And it seems like every time we’re in Austin, we try a new restaurant.
So, I can attest to Austin being a great place for those who are always on the lookout for the best food in town.
The financial website WalletHub set out on a mission to figure out which cities in the country were best for foodies and Austin landed at Number 5 on the list.
Top 20 Foodie Cities in the United States
- Portland, OR
- Orlando, FL
- Miami, FL
- San Francisco, CA
- Austin, TX
- Sacramento, CA
- Denver, CO
- Las Vegas, NV
- Seattle, WA
- Tampa, FL
- Los Angeles, CA
- San Diego, CA
- Portland, ME
- Oakland, CA
- Washington, DC
- St. Louis, MO
- Grand Rapids, MI
- Chicago, IL
- Atlanta, GA
- Houston, TX
Out of the 182 cities the researchers looked at, 7 made the top 100. So, if you’re looking to make a trek across the Lone Star State, just head here to take a look at the full results of the study.