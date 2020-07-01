Austin City Limits Music Festival Will Not Happen in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic strikes again.

Not that it’s a surprise, seeing as we’re probably not going to be able to gather in large crowds any time in the near future, but organizers behind the Austin City Limits Music Festival have announced the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the event.

At this point, I’m thinking no events are going to happen in 2020 and have pretty much come to terms with it. Let’s just hope 2021 is a different story. The folks behind ACL are apparently thinking the same thing. In a statement from the ACL festival website:

We will return to Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary. We encourage fans who have already purchased tickets to hold on to them to lock in access to next year’s festival at 2019 prices. Refunds will be made available for fans who purchased directly through the festival and cannot attend next year’s dates. All current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets shortly with information on both options.

Some people have suggested ACL go the way of other music festivals and forego the actual event for a virtual one. I don’t know about you, but I couldn’t care less about a virtual event. Until I can safely attend the real thing, I’ll be hanging back.