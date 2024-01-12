Austin Diner Among The Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In the Country

Let’s talk about two of my favorite things: Austin and food.

I love the Hill Country. My wife and I usually make the trip down there at least once a year. And there’s always a restaurant or bar that I need to try when we go.

That’s the great thing about writing lifestyle content. It seems that I discover an establishment to add to the list of places I need to try every few days.

Get our free mobile app

Turns out, today is one of those days.

Delish put together a list of the best joints featured on Guy Fieri’s Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for each state. Now, that’s a tough task.

I don’t think I could decide on the best place to eat in Austin alone, much less the entire state of Texas. So, I’m glad they made the choice for me.

And the winner is...Counter Cafe. Here’s what Food Network’s website had to say about the little diner in Austin:

A cozy, comfortable diner, Counter Cafe specializes in comfort food like pancakes, burgers and biscuits and gravy. In addition to the classics, the 26-seat eatery offers up scratch-made Curry Chicken Burgers that Guy calls "juicy as can be" and a one-of-a-kind breakfast combo of quail and eggs.

They had me at biscuits and gravy. This country boy right here is quite the fan of breakfast foods, none more so than biscuits and gravy.

Counter Cafe has two locations in Austin: 1914 E 6th Street and 603 W 29th Street.

10 Best All You Can Eat Buffets Located in Texas If you're looking for a big meal with lots of options here is a look at the best all you can eat buffet meals in the state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

These Texas Restaurants Have the Most Loyal Customers We all have a favorite restaurant, but here is a look at the restaurants with the most loyal customers that always come back for more. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins