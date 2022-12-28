Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us

When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up.

If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to start their 42nd season on television. The man has eaten at over 1,200 restaurants throughout the shows filming and it honestly sounds like a dream job. You get to travel across the country and eat good food? Sign me the hell up!

Well Mashed recently figured out what Guy Fieri thinks the best restaurant in EVERY state is. Of course I had to take a look at what he said for Texas and it turns out. Not too far away from us if you plan on taking a trip to Dallas anytime soon.

The Pecan Lodge

Sadly, I can't find any clips on YouTube from the Diners, Drive-In's and Dive's page. However, you can check out this video above to see some of the amazing BBQ this place is cooking up. The reason I choose this video is because Guy Fieri loved their side called 'The Hot Mess'. It's a sweet potato filled with brisket, bacon, green onions and chipotle sauce. Yeah, that's a side. Some would consider that a meal.

What About Oklahoma? Check out Nic's Grill

I was curious what it would be for Oklahoma and turns out the Oklahoma City and Dallas rivalry continues because OKC's Nic's Grill is Guy Fieri's favorite place in the state. When I was trying to look up this place, I found a video of Colin Farrell saying it's the best burger he has ever had. Holy s*** I need to try these places. When Guy was there, he recommended the onion burger.

So there you have it. Two restaurants that are about the same driving distance from us with some damn good food. I should not have wrote this on an empty stomach because now I am hungry.

