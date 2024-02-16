This Is The Average Life Expectancy For Texans

Texas, we have some not-so-good news for you today.

Let’s talk about life expectancy.

For obvious lifestyle reasons, folks in some areas of the world don’t hang around on this earth quite as long as others. Some places have more people who drink alcohol in excess, smoke, are obese, sedentary, or have other habits that are linked to shorter life expectancy.

Which country has the longest life expectancy?

According to Worldometer, Hong Kong has the longest life expectancy with an average of 85.83 years.

Which country has the shortest life expectancy?

The country with the lowest expectancy, Chad, has an average life expectancy of just 53.68 years.

What is the average life expectancy in the United States?

The average American can expect to make 79.74 trips around the sun in their lifetime. The United States is ranked 47 on the list.

How long can the average Texan expect to live?

The CDC reports the average Texan will live 76.5-77.5 years, quite a bit lower than the national average.

It’s not all bad when you put it in perspective. Yes, we would like to see the average life expectancy in Texas be closer to the national average. But at least life expectancy in this part of the country isn’t the lowest in the United States, so there’s that.

At the end of the day, it’s all about taking care of yourself. And that’s something we can probably all do a little better.

