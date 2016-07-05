Prepare to have your mind blown.

Kokichi Sugihara is the mad genius behind this trick, which has captivated the internet. He's created this ambiguous cylinder illusion, in which plastic shapes appear to look different when placed in front of a mirror. You'll do a double, if not a triple take, trying to make sense of what you're watching.

It's completely flummoxed everybody who's seen it. And as amazing as it is, it only nabbed second place in the Illusion of the Year contest (yes, such a thing exists). Imagine how impressive the first place trick was.

Where questions arise, answers are lurking, which is why we're grateful to the man who explained how the illusion works. Watch it and save yourself from the madness that comes with trying to figure out how it works.