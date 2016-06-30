What’s Your Favorite Part of the Fourth of July? [POLL]

The Fourth of July is upon us, which means America is about to be home to a slew of birthday parties from sea to shining sea.

Yes, Independence Day is a day for all of us to let loose and have fun. Turn on the sprinkler and run through it, proudly wave your American flag, invite everyone you've ever met over to barbecue, grab a libation, take in a parade, and, of course, watch the sky light up with fireworks for the perfect nightcap.

There are just so many things about the Fourth of July to keep us busy that it may be hard to decide which is the best. Whether with friends or family, new memories are created as we celebrate turning another page on the U.S.A.'s calendar.