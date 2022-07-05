We Need a ‘Batman: No Way Home‘

Spider-Man: No Way Home showed that there is a gigantic audience out there for movies that combine multiple versions of beloved characters teaming up to save the world. And while there are three-live action versions of Spidey, there are six living actors who have played Batman in big-screen movies, including Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and current Bat-star, Robert Pattinson. If it worked for the Wall-Crawler, why couldn’t it work for the Dark Knight?

It could — and in fact, a multiversal Batman movie could be even cooler than Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s why our latest DC Comics video is all about our dream Batman: No Way Home concept. We run down which Batmen we want to see appear in the film and why, and pick our top choice for the villain of the movie. (Hint: It’s not a typical member of Batman’s Rogues Gallery.) We also discuss why we don’t think the idea of a Bat-Verse movie is not that far-fetched. Watch it below:

If you liked that video about why we need a Batman version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, check out more of our videos below. including all of the rumors swirling around Joker 2, all of the older movies that inspired The Batman, and why The Dark Knight Rises is an underrated masterpiece. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Batman is now playing on HBO Max.

The Batman: New Images Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves’ new imagining of a “recluse rockstar” Batman at the start of his career.