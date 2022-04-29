Chalk it up to the overwhelming amount of exceptional short-form television series, or the bite-sized content on TikTok, but it seems like our attention spans just don’t last as long these days. When picking out a movie, we might actually gravitate towards titles with shorter runtimes. After all, who wants to get stuck watching a three-hour movie that’s not really all that entertaining?

While there are undeniably plenty of great long movies that are absolutely worth watching, sometimes you just feel like watching something that’s short, sweet, and to the point. Maybe you have to be up early for work the next morning, or maybe you’re just owning up to the fact that your mind starts to drift once you’ve passed the 80-minute mark. During a Saturday Night Live sketch, Pete Davidson even performed a whole song dedicated to the beauty of what he calls “short-ass movies.” They present their plot in a timely manner, and wrap things up before you have time to check Twitter. Come to think of it, short movies can be pretty awesome.

Now, how exactly do you define “short?” For the purposes of this list, we’re sticking with movies that run just 80 minutes or under. These feature-length films still tell a complete story, but they don’t spend a ton of time on supporting characters or secondary plots. Ranging from silent classics to beloved animated films to modern experimental works, there’s something here for everyone. Here are 10 awesome movies that won’t take up your entire evening.

The Best Movies That Are Under 80 Minutes Long