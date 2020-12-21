The Best TV Shows of 2020

It’s about that time: time to boil down oh so many television series in a calendar year to a short list. As the amount of television grows, creating these lists only gets harder and harder. But it’s a happy frustration, as the amount of good-to-great television shows also grows in all of this. No two end of the year lists are exactly the same, but that’s also part of the happy frustration, as that means there are just so many different perspectives filling the conceptual airwaves.

Although, there is one thing that can perhaps be agreed upon: Network television really needs to step it up. Especially considering the fact that one of the shows on this list was canceled by a network (and saved by streaming) and another is a streaming reboot of what was originally a network series. So, as always, when it comes to these year-end lists, there are a lot of solid options to choose from. But here’s an attempt at narrowing down them to just 10.

Honorable Mentions (In Alphabetical Order): Black Monday, Brockmire, Evil, Feel Good, The Great, High Fidelity, Hightown, P-Valley, PEN15, The Queen’s Gambit, Ramy, Search Party, Teenage Bounty Hunters, Unorthodox.