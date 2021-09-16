Biden Administration Not Closing Ports Of Entry, Abbott Responds

Get our free mobile app

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has had to issue a press release on what is happening along the southern border. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety along with the Texas National Guard to assist federal authorities in shutting down six ports of entry along the southern border.

However, the Biden Administration apparently reversed their decision to close the ports of entry after a huge influx of migrants, most from Haiti arrived at the border in Texas. According to a press release from Governor Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard have been ordered to maintain a presence at the ports of entry.

"Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border. The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan. I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings."

U.S. Senator John Cornyn took to Twitter to report some of what he is hearing about the influx of people attempt to cross into the United States. According to Cornyn, as of 11:30am Thursday, over 9,000 migrants were waiting to be processed under the Del Rio International Bridge. According to Cornyn, the Del Rio Mayor has sources who tell him that up to 20,000 migrants are heading to the United States.

