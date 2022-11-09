Biden Border Crisis Is An Unconstitutional Welfare Problem

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch American Liberty with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

Though the Biden Administration tries to hide the reality of the gigantic national crisis it has created by open borders and pushing America to a point of financial and cultural collapse, the American people can see it clearly.

Thus far, as reported by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), over 2.7 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at our border this FY 2022, bringing us to the grand total of "a whopping 5.5 million" since Biden took office. As Dan Stein, president of FAIR, charged, "this is a deliberate sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws. It is also a purposeful undermining of our national integrity."

Consider the costs of this Biden-driven destruction of law and order.

First, illegal aliens are much more likely to commit crimes than lawfully present immigrants. The federal government has a State Criminal Alien Assistance Program (SCAAP) which provides federal cash assistance to states and localities that incur correctional officer salary costs. So, the federal spigots are wide open to the states.

Second, even in the states where there are the fewest illegal aliens, they cost the American taxpayer $454 million annually. This dwarfs the total spending on Illegal Immigration which exceeds $132 billion. That is how much the American worker is being bilked by our unmanageable “open-border” policies.

Third, not content with inviting third world countries to “crash our gates” at the expense of John Q. Citizen, Biden proposes payments of up to $450,000 each to illegal aliens who were caught entering our country in 2018. They “deserve some kind of compensation,” Biden opined.

None of these payments take into account the millions of false Social Security cards which allows illegals access to our Social Security system in two years - dubbed "Temporary Protected Status" (TPS) - the huge cost of education or incarcerations, etc. How did such an atrocity become the norm?

Real Problem

But the real problem at the border is traceable to a deeper systemic malady: the unconstitutional welfare system. Our Founding Fathers made every possible effort to render the silly utopian schemes of redistributing wealth - money taken from the earner and given to another - absolutely unconstitutional. The reason is simple: it is immoral.

Samuel Adams famously stated, “The utopian schemes of leveling [redistribution of the wealth] and community of goods [central ownership of all the means of production and distribution] are as visionary and impracticable as those which vest all property in the Crown. [These ideas] are arbitrary, despotic, and, in our government, unconstitutional.”

James Madison, the father of the Constitution, stated in 1794 that when Congress appropriated $15,000 for relief for French refugees who fled an insurrection in Haiti and settled in Baltimore and Philadelphia: “I cannot undertake to lay my finger on that article of the Constitution which granted the right of Congress of expending, on objects of benevolence, the money of their constituents.”

Yet, as the late great Walter Williams pointed out, at least two-thirds of todays’ federal budget is spent in “objects of benevolence.” That includes Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, aid to higher education, farm and business subsidies, welfare, etc., ad nauseam—and now we are paying illegal aliens to crash our own borders while punishing the Border Patrol for seeking to enforce our own laws!

What happened along the way? We had several Democratic presidents who played hardball with Congress and the Supreme Court and who were in the game of power politics in order to get a welfare system in place. Not the least of which is Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. Unfortunately, they were successful in tearing apart our Constitution.

And once the floodgates were opened to unconstitutionally stealing money from the American taxpayer and redistributing it to other entities - be they individuals or corporations being “bailed out” - there is no stopping. The precedent was set and the “principles” of Robin Hood were laid carefully through the last century and a half. Now we are at the mercy of a runaway train that redistributes our earned money to those who do not belong in this country.