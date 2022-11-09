Denton is among the first Texas cities to vote for marijuana reform.

Fox 4 News reports the city voted in favor of Proposition B yesterday, which will decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana. More than 70 percent of voters voted in favor of the measure.

What does this mean for Denton?

Local police will not make arrests or issue citations to those possessing less than two ounces of marijuana. Exceptions will be made when connected with the possession of felony-level narcotics or violent felonies.

Denton police will also no longer give out citations for marijuana paraphernalia or residue. In addition, the smell of marijuana can no longer be used as probable cause for search and seizure.

The full text of Proposition B is available at this location.

It’s a small step toward the legalization of recreational marijuana in Texas, but it’s a step in the right direction. More and more voters across the country favor legalized recreational marijuana – including our neighbors north of the Red River who will have their chance to vote in March.

I’ve written many stories over the last year about legalized weed in Texas. From medical to recreational marijuana, every poll I’ve seen shows that Texans are in favor of both. So maybe it’s time to listen to the citizens and put it to a vote.

Texans have been flocking to New Mexico since it became legal to sell it to citizens from other states in April. And you know that will be the case when Oklahoma legalizes recreational marijuana.

Let’s keep those tax dollars here in the Lone Star State instead.

