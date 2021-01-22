Biden Signs Mask Mandate For Travelers

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Going out of town anytime soon? Whether you are traveling by plane, train, or bus, you will now have to wear a mask. If you weren't already.

President Joe Biden has signed a number of Executive Orders this week and some of those orders had to do with the coronavirus pandemic. For example, President Biden signed an executive order requiring people to wear masks when traveling. And that doesn't just mean air travel.

According to CNN, the mandate applies to all interstate travel.

Wearing a face mask will soon be federally mandated for interstate travelers in the United States, according to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday. The trave l order applies to airports and planes, trains, ferries, intercity buses and public transportation. The order is a directive to several agencies to take action to require masks be worn in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

CNN also reported that it wasn't clear how the mandate would be enforced or carried out. However, the FAA recently announced a crack down on bad behavior on flights due to passengers who have became upset over having to wear a mask.

It's also not clear what impact the mask mandate will make overall. Just about all airlines have been requiring passengers to wear masks and many bus companies have been doing the same.