The State of Texas is once again suing the Biden administration. This time it's over the federal mandate on wearing a face mask on airplanes and in airports. But this time, it's not just Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filing the lawsuit. Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne jointly filed the lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mandate was put into place in January of 2021 and requires that anyone over the age of two years old must wear a mask properly on flights and inside of airports. The mask mandate on planes never seemed popular and led to many incidents on planes due to "unruly" passengers. The current mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention are supposed to end on March 18, but it has been extended several times.

Paxton called out Biden in his statement to the Texas Tribune. Paxton said that Biden cannot continue governing through executive order.

“Biden’s repeated disregard of the individual liberties of Texans is not only disrespectful to the U.S. Constitution, it is also troublesome that any president thinks they can act above the law while hardworking Americans standby,” Paxton said in a statement about the lawsuit. “President Biden cannot continue governing through executive edicts. Now is the time to strike down his administration’s air-travel mask mandate.”

With mask mandates starting to fall across the United States, now seems like a good time to press the matter before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extend the mandate further.

Texas has been one of the leading states on lawsuits against the Biden administration over COVID-19 policies and mandates.

