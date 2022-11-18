Biden’s Imperialistic War on Coal

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch American Liberty with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

The Democrat plan, following the Global Reset, has been to completely shut down America’s coal industry. President Joe Biden, following that socialist script laid out years before, recently announced it unabashedly. The American people can be freeze this winter for all the Democrats care.

While speaking at a stop in Carlsbad, California, on Friday, Nov. 4, Biden said, “We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar also providing tax credit to help families buy energy-efficient appliances.”

These stark announcements by the president set off Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia who has a long-time tie to the coal industry in his home state. These comments he said are “not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hurried a statement Saturday, Nov. 5, saying that Biden’s words were “twisted.”

What of Biden’s promise to crush America?

First, Americans have traded one tyranny for another. Having cast off King George of England who regularly violated his own laws against the colonies, America has, over a period of time, allowed the same dictatorial-style principles to become incorporated in our own government. Whether it is the mandates of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), or a host of other agencies, Americans are ruled by executive decree — not the will of the people.

With executive decree, Biden shut down oil production in the United States the first day of office. Will these atrocities stop if Republicans pick up gains this election cycle?

The Constitution (Article 1.1) authorizes that “all legislative powers” shall be “vested in a Congress of the United States…” Article 1.8 specifies approximately 20 powers which the Founding Fathers carefully enumerated. To put a lock on over-exuberant legislators they included the 10th Amendment which forbade the United States Congress from assuming more roles and authorities than was originally given.

Natural Law dictates the same. According to James Thomas Flexner’s "Washington, The Indispensable Man," “During the Constitutional Convention, a listing of the rights reserved to the people had been proposed but considered unnecessary since ‘natural law’ dictated that the people retained all rights that they did not specifically delegate to their government.”

But the mind of man, always ingeniously devising ways to skirt the law by which to control other people, has created various government agencies to accomplish this. Thus is born the doctrine of socialism practiced by the Democratic Party.

Coal Industry

Second, why should Joe Manchin be fired up at Biden? He supported Barack Obama who promised the same thing. As a matter of fact, to shut down American energy has been the priority of the Democratic Party for decades. The entire coal industry has been long-time in their crosshairs.

Consider President Obama’s dictatorial curtailment of the coal industry. During Obama’s tenure in the White House Fortune magazine reported that “the U.S. coal industry is having one of its most difficult years in decades as it faces a long, slow decline.” The Interior Secretary of the time was Sally Jewell. She announced that “the government has put a freeze on issuing new leases for coal mining on public lands.”

This came on the tail of coal plant closures and over 50,000 lost coal jobs within five years. Arch Coal, headquartered in St. Louis, that operated mines in West Virginia, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016. Where was Joe Manchin then?

Walter Energy, Alpha Natural Resources and Patriot Coal are some of the other coal companies that have been shut down. In total, over 200 coal companies have died in the past ten years. These were primarily Obama kills by which the EPA increases regulatory oversight while making leases on federal lands more expensive. Biden, using the identical unconstitutional bag of tricks, now promises to kill the rest.

We have rejected the free market and freedom itself supposedly to “save the planet.” But it is exactly what Obama’s dictatorship promised. “…if somebody wants to build a coal-powered plant, they can,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2008, “it’s just that it will bankrupt them because they’re going to be charged a huge sum for all that greenhouse gas that’s being emitted.”

Biden, like Obama, is only following the directives laid out for him by the New World Order.

When one combines a particular doctrine — be it religious, environmental, economic —with untrammeled power and authority such as has been done with the EPA; dictatorship results. In the words of Jefferson, the government which we now have in the United States has become “as venal and oppressive as the one from which we separated.”

Joe Manchin can pitch fits all he desires, but until he assists stopping the runaway Democratic-led government we are enduring, things will only get worse.