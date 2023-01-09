Someone in Wichita Falls Needs to Adopt the Dog with the Big Butt

A dog that Sir Mix-A-Lot would be proud to own.

Our good friends at the Humane Society of Wichita County are always showing off the amazing pets that are available for adoption. I highly recommend if you have room in your home for a new friend, you go pay them a visit because they're always ready to introduce you to someone would love to go to a new home.

Here in Wichita Falls, some of our animal photos have gone viral on the internet. A few years ago, people could not get enough of Zackry Majewski as he posed with a dog for the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center. Now we have people ACTUALLY paying attention to the dog, but this time people can't stop staring at her butt.

"It's just so big. Uh, I can't believe it's just so round, it's like out there!"

Allow us to introduce you to Big Booty Judy.

She used to shut the honky tonks down at 3am and finished it up with breakfast at Waffle House, but like most of us middle aged folks, she now enjoys her weekend glass of wine in her sweats and is snoring away by 9PM in her recliner.

A girl that can shut down Honky Tonks and is ready for some Waffle House? Judy, you're like half the female population of Wichita Falls.

If you're interested in Big Booty Judy. Stop on by the Humane Society of Wichita County at 4360 Old Iowa Park Road in Wichita Falls. If a big butted dog is not your thing. They have plenty of other dogs and some other animals available right now as well.

