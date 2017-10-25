First-Ever ‘Big Taste of Texoma’ to Feature Wichita Falls’ Finest Local Eats For a Cause

Let the mouthwatering begin! The inaugural Big Taste of Texoma event is coming this November!

Hosted by and benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County , the first-ever Big Taste of Texoma is a one-night culinary and social experience featuring Wichita Falls' finest local eats, entertainment and more. It will be held at the Wellington Banquet and Conference Center from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 9.

Participating restaurants so far include: Fox Hill Farm to Fork , Highlander Public House , Frank & Joe’s Coffee House , The Orchard Catering at Coyote Ranch Resort , Rib Crib, Fresh Batch Cookies , Texas Roadhouse , Southern Girl Catering/Drink Up!, Cotton Patch Cafe , Olive Garden , Red Lobster , Johnny Carinos , Texas Roadhouse , and Cracker Barrel -- with more being added every day.

Each participating restaurant will be serving small portions of their signature dishes for your tasting pleasure. Awards such as Best Big Taste, People's Choice, Best Culinary Presentation, and Best Booth Décor will also be awarded.

Tickets for Big Taste of Texoma are $35 for adults, $10 for kids (prices go up $5 after Nov. 5). All of the money raised at this event stays right here in our community to make and support matches between mentors and children aged 6-15. You can purchase tickets at the BBBS office located at 4822 Kemp and online here. Buy two tickets in advance and you'll get one free!

This finger-licking festivity promises to be a palate pleasing culinary experience you won't want to miss!

To learn more about becoming a mentor and making a difference in the life of a local child, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita county website.

Restaurant owners: If you would like to participate in the Big Taste of Texoma event, contact BBBS Executive Director Kem Hogue at 940-767-2447 or email her at khogue@bbbstx.org .