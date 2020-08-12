Big XII Announces Fall Football Schedule

The Big XII is moving forward with the 2020 football season. The conference released the schedule for the upcoming season earlier today.

The 2020 season will begin on September 26 and will conclude with the Dr. Pepper Big XII Championship on either December 12 or December 19.

The decision to proceed with the 2020 season is a controversial one. The Pac-12 and Big 10 have both recently announced that they will postpone the fall football season, while both the SEC and ACC are both planning to stay the course and have a season.

However, the Big XII based its decision to have a season on the input it had received from student-athletes. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed the decision in a tweet saying, “Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome.”

It’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out this season. I’m certainly happy to know we have college football to look forward to this year. Hopefully, everyone will stay safe and as healthy as possible.