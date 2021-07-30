The panhandle of Texas is some wide-open country with exceptional scenery like the Palo Duro Canyon. Plenty of places for a cryptid like Bigfoot to hide.

According to a little digging on the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization website, there have been "sightings" in both Randall and Lubbock counties. It's been a while, so we're obviously due for another right? Here's what we know about Bigfoot...or a sasquatch, in our backyard.

OCTOBER 21, 2006: PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK

I mean this is just a natural spot to find Bigfoot right? Tons of room to roam...and hide out when spotted by humans. This witness stated it was about 1am and they were headed to the restroom while camping. As they made their journey to relieve themselves, something stopped them dead in their tracks. Some rustling of the trees prompted the witness to shine their flashlight in the general direction of the sound. As the light shined in the area, the witness described hearing a loud scream and saw a "Chewbacca like thing" turn towards the trees and vanish.

The description given was a bit different from what we've seen in the movies. It was described as 7-8 feet tall, had long arms and was slender (which is NOTHING like the movies). The witness described it as darkish gray-brown in color with hair all over its body. A BFRO investigator followed up with the witness, and you can read their report of it here.

JANUARY 5, 2001: YELLOW HOUSE CANYON AREA IN LUBBOCK

So this one wasn't a sighting of an actual Bigfoot, but rather that of Bigfoot tracks. I mean, these are supposed to be big creatures that leave an indelible mark anywhere they go right? 20 years ago, a witness stated they discovered several footprints that would resemble something like a Bigfoot. I mean, those tracks are probably huge right?

The witness of the tracks had mentioned there were several reports in the past of sasquatch type creatures that roam the area, so they just assumed those tracks had to be from one, right? Well, pictures were taken of the tracks and it seemed like BFRO wasn't really interested in following up with them as there is no report from them on it. Regardless, it very well could be a Bigfoot rolling around.

