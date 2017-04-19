UPDATED 4:07pm, April 19, 2017

Bill O’Reilly has officially left the Fox News Channel after a serious of damaging sexual harassment allegations. ABC News reports that a New York Times article had caused advertisers to pull their spots from his show after the article outlined alleged settlements between the 67 year-old O’Reilly and five women who accused him of harassment and sexual misconduct. O’Reilly responded with a comment on his website that says,

"Just like other prominent and controversial people, I'm vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity. In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline. But most importantly, I'm a father who cares deeply for my children and who would do anything to avoid hurting them in any way. And so I have put to rest any controversies to spare my children. The worst part of my job is being a target for those who would harm me and my employer, the Fox News Channel. Those of us in the arena are constantly at risk, as are our families and children. My primary efforts will continue to be to put forth an honest TV program and to protect those close to me."

Wednesday afternoon, FOX News announced plans for a revamped evening/primetime lineup. The biggest changes: Tucker Carlson being promoted to the 8pm EST/ 7pm CST timeslot and "The Five" being moved from 5pm EST/ 4pm CST to 9pm EST/ 8pm CST. Sean Hannity's FOX News show, "Hannity", will stay in the 10pm EST/ 9pm CST timeslot.