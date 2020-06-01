Monday night, FOX News primetime host Tucker Carlson used about half of his hour-long program to break down the effects of the riots that injured and killed people in major U.S. cities over the weekend.

Carlson's monologue used numerous video clips of the rioting and social media posts from both democrats and republicans to paint a sobering picture of the status of the country right now.

Carlson set the tone for his show on Monday when speaking about the riots: "This is how nations collapse. When no one in authority keeps order."

The monologue apparently struck a chord, as it became a trending topic across social media.

About two-thirds through his monologue, Carlson said, "What Americans want most right now is an end to this chaos. They want their cities to be safe. They want this to stop immediately. If the Commander-in-Chief (President Trump) cannot stop it, he will lose in November."

"Some key advisers around the president don't seem to understand this, or the gravity of the moment," Carlson continued. He then took aim at Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, in the clip you see below:

Carlson then sums up his monologue by pointing out the perceived weakness in America's leadership right now: "Weakness invites aggression." See more in the clip below:

Here's the full video of Carlson's monologue from Monday night: