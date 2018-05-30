Dangerous Situation in Europe is Slowly Creeping Into America

The mainstream media has, for some time now, largely ignored a dangerous movement in Europe: bands of so-called refugees, most of them young, able-bodied men from predominantly Muslim countries, flooding into Germany, France, England and other European nations. CRTV's Michelle Malkin tells us what most of the western media refuse to share with you. Be warned, this piece contains some language that might not be safe for work.

This Fox News report from 2016 with Brigette Gabriel outlines more of the problem Germany has faced in the wake of a flood of Islamic migrants into their country