Billy Bob’s Taste of Texas Virtual Cook-A-Long is This Weekend

May is National BBQ Month and Billy Bob's Texas has the perfect way to celebrate it this weekend.

Billy Bob's Texas recently announced that they'll be holding the Taste of Texas virtual cook-a-long and music event this Saturday (05.16.2020) evening. In addition to some great live musical entertainment the Facebook Live event will also include several BBQ cooking demonstrations from some of Texas' top chefs.

Billy Bob's Texas has teamed up with the Texas Restaurant Association for this event and while watching online will be free, your donations to Dishing Out Relief will be greatly appreciated. The funds will go to help those in the restaurant industry who've found themselves without paychecks during this ongoing pandemic.

Several noted restaurant chefs will be participating in the BBQ demonstrations, passing along tricks, tips, and maybe even a few trade secrets. Who doesn't want BBQ cooking lessons from chefs like Tim Love, owner of several restaurants in Texas and Tennessee? Tim said, “If you love cooking and country music, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you to get them both in one place. You will be learning some great home cooking tips, listening to some great music, and most importantly if you donate, you will be helping out an extremely worthwhile cause.”

When it comes to music, you know Billy Bob's Texas only brings in the best and they just added Bri Bagwell to their lineup of great country artists for this event.

Bri is a 7 time Texas Regional Radio Awards Female Vocalist of the Year winner, has had six #1 singles on the Texas Radio Report, Houston Press named her as one of the top 10 Live Texas Country Acts, and in 2018 she was a finalist on the USA show Real Country on Travis Tritt's team.

According to Marty Travis, Billy Bob's Texas' General Manager, "It is only fitting that the World's Largest Honky Tonk host an event of this magnitude. Combining two of the most Texas things I can think of - BBQ and live country music - is a fantastic way to raise money for restaurants in Texas."

You can watch the Taste of Texas virtual cook-a-long beginning at 6:00 Saturday evening on the Billy Bob's Texas Facebook page.