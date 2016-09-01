Bimbo Bakeries Issues Recall Over Plastic in Muffins and Brownies

Bimbo Bakeries issued a recall on Thursday for several types of Entenmann's muffins and brownies found to possibly have bits of plastic in them.

NBCDFW reports that little pieces of plastic may be present in the pastries, posing a choking hazard or cutting risk. According to Bimbo Bakeries' Press Release, the affected products are Entenmann’s Little Bites Fudge Brownies, Entenmann’s Little Bites Chocolate Chip Muffins, Entenmann’s Little Bites Chocolate Chip Muffins, and Entenmann’s Little Bites Variety, with the latter being the only recalled product distributed in Texas.

The recall was instituted after a consumer complaint about the products and one reported injury. The affected products have already been pulled from store shelves, and Bimbo advises consumers to dispose of any product that applies to their recall or return it to the store where they purchased it for a refund.

You can find Bimbo Bakeries' Press Release, complete with product description, best buy dates, UPC codes, and distributed states HERE .