Taste Testing the New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor [VIDEO]

For this whole week, Blue Bell Ice Cream has been teasing a new flavor that would be released on Friday. They gave some clues as to what it would be on their social media pages, but kept the actual flavor secret until now.

This morning, the wait was over and the new flavor was revealed . You can now find in stores the brand new flavor, Cookie Two Step. We went and picked some up to give it a try. Watch our taste test in the video above to see how we liked it.

Blue Bell says it's a combination of two of their top selling flavors. They describe it as "a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, combined with chunks of chocolate crème filled cookies and tasty chocolate chip cookie dough pieces."

Basically, it's like chocolate chip cookie dough and cookies and cream came together to form this new flavor, Cookie Two Step. The new ice cream is available in stores today. Give it a try and see what you think.